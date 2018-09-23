Volleyball: Lauren Notholt returns to play for ECSU Warriors

Lauren Notholt from Milford was one of 17 Eastern Connecticut State University student-athletes named to the women’s volleyball team for the fall season.

A sophomore right side hitter, the Foran High is majoring in sport and leisure management.

The Warriors return 13 letterwinners from last year’s 18-win team that, for the second straight season, shared third place in the Little East Conference (LEC) regular season and won an opening match to reach the LEC tournament semifinals.

Notholt appeared in 27 matches as a freshman, with 101 kills and 28 blocks.

In LEC play, she played in seven matches with 30 kills and seven blocks.

A four-year member of the volleyball and basketball teams at Foran, she was second-team All-State and first-team all division for coach Julie Johnson’s spikers.

Notholt helped Foran to four consecutive state tournament appearances.

“We have spent a lot of time sharpening our blocking skills and diversifying our offense,” said fifth-year head coach Megan Silver-Droesch as the Warriors chase their first LEC tournament title in 11 years. “We are lucky to have key players returning with significant court presence and welcome incoming players who come from programs with a tradition of success.”