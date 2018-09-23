Golf: Sierra O’Keefe member of Assumption College team

Sierra O’Keefe of Milford is a freshman member of the Assumption College women’s golf team.

A biology major, O’Keefe is a graduate of Notre Dame-Fairfield where she played soccer, ice hockey and golf.

O’Keefe was captain of the ice hockey and golf team from 2016-18.

Part of the Campus Ministry, High School Apostles, Bridgeport Rescue Mission and Catholic Corps, she was a Link Leader, Convivio Group Leader and Confirmation Retreat Leader.

Assumption had a successful 2017 season, finishing first at the NEIGA intercollegiate tournament.

“We are very excited about the upcoming (fall) season,” said coach Matthew Stephens. “With the addition of four freshmen, we have improved our depth this season and the outlook for the long term is very promising.

“Our juniors will be able to provide leadership having experienced two years of competition, including Catherine French, fresh off her Academic All-Conference Award in 2017. The girls are working hard daily to lower their scores on the golf course and to raise their scores in the classroom.”