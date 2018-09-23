Milford Mirror

Boys cross country: Lawmen better times at Invitational

The Jonathan Law boys cross country team participated in the Winding Trails Invitational in Farmington on Saturday.

The first five Lawmen ran at least a minute better than last year.

Michael Loschiavo paced the Lawmen with a personal best and his first sub seventeen-minute race at 16:57.

Tyler McKenna-Hansen followed with his best time of 17:17.

Both were awarded t-shirts for coming in the top 20.

Dan Wasserman ran 18:30; Luke Pleimann,19:05; Charles Wang, 19:30; James Marino, 19:53; and Finn
O’Reilly, 20:46.

There were also a couple of impressive JV runners as  Nick Shugrue ran 19:52 and Amir Elhelw, 20:05.

