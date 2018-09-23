Girls cross country: Lady Lawmen at Winding Trails Invitational

Kaylee Brotherton finished 21st overall to lead the Jonathan Law girls cross country team’s effort at Saturday’s Winding Trails Cross Country Invitational.

Brotherton covered the 3.1-mile course in 21 minutes, 35 seconds, an average of just under seven minutes per mile.

Laura Dennigan was second for Law in 34th place (22:34), followed by Jenna Wasserman (42nd, 22:49), Jordyn Konlian (47th, 23:04) and Lindsey Konlian (59th, 23:34).

Law’s sixth and seventh runners were Sarah Paulus and Amira Smith who came in 64th and 65th, respectively.