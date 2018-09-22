Milford Mirror

Girls soccer: Foran ties SHA

By Milford Mirror on September 22, 2018

Emily Wheaton made eight saves and the Foran High girls soccer team played Sacred Heart Academy to a 0-0 draw in Milford on Saturday.

Coach Casey Blake’s Lions are 1-3-1.

SHA is 2-2-1.

