Girls soccer: Foran ties SHA

Emily Wheaton made eight saves and the Foran High girls soccer team played Sacred Heart Academy to a 0-0 draw in Milford on Saturday.
Coach Casey Blake’s Lions are 1-3-1.
SHA is 2-2-1.
