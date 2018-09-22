Girls volleyball: Lions lose to Guilford High

Foran fell to Guilford, 3-0, in girls volleyball on Friday.
The Lions are 2-4; Guilford is 5-1.
Britney Lynch had 17 digs.
Guilford was led by Emma Appleman, Juliet Young and Olivia Lawlor.
