Milford Mirror

Girls volleyball: Lions lose to Guilford High

By Milford Mirror on September 22, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Foran fell to Guilford, 3-0, in girls volleyball on Friday.

The Lions are 2-4; Guilford is 5-1.

Britney Lynch had 17 digs.

Guilford was led by Emma Appleman, Juliet Young and Olivia Lawlor.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Swimming and diving: Lady Lawmen topple Branford Next Post Swimming and diving: Foran goes to 3-0 with win at SHA
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress