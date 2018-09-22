Milford Mirror

Football: Jonathan Law defeats Lions, 50-26

By Milford Mirror on September 22, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Zach Smith passed for five touchdowns and the Jonathan Law football team defeated visiting Bassick High, 50-26, on Friday night.

Ethan Saley was on the receiving end of 66, 8 and 38-yard scoring passes, as coach Erik Larka’s Lawmen improved to 1-2 on the season.

Law scored 36 points in the opening period; Bassick (0-3) scored 20 of its points in the final quarter.

Sheldon Gargano ran for 1 and 2-yard touchdowns.

Vinny Schulte caught a 12-yard TD pass and Naheim Washington a 14-yarder.

Spencer Hannon booted four point after touchdowns.

Zack Passaro and Saley hauled in two-point conversion passes from Smith.

Bassick’s Julio De Los Santos threw a 56-yard TD pass to Jordan Gallimore in the first quarter.

Jason Marrero ran for a 3-yard score, Kyshawn Banks caught a 8-yard TD pass from De Los Santos, and Tyquon Green returned a fumble 43 yards to paydirt. De Los Santos ran for a two-point conversion.

