Football: Harding High defeats Foran Lions, 34-9

The Foran High football team lost to Harding High, 34-9, at John Lewis Field in Bridgeport on Friday night.

The Lions’ Koray Demirhan kicked a 22-yard field goal in the second period and Foran went into the half trailing the Presidents, 8-0.

It was 14-3 Harding after three quarters.

Andrew Janik tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Will Phelan to open the scoring in the final period.

The two-point conversion failed, and Harding’s Marcell Robinson returned the kickoff 85 yards.

The Presidents added two other scores to improve to 1-2 on the season.

Foran is 1-2.

Robinson, Kevin Bednarz and Coleman Adams accounted for two touchdowns each.

