Football: Harding High defeats Foran Lions, 34-9

The Foran High football team lost to Harding High, 34-9, at John Lewis Field in Bridgeport on Friday night.
The Lions’ Koray Demirhan kicked a 22-yard field goal in the second period and Foran went into the half trailing the Presidents, 8-0.
It was 14-3 Harding after three quarters.
Andrew Janik tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Will Phelan to open the scoring in the final period.
The two-point conversion failed, and Harding’s Marcell Robinson returned the kickoff 85 yards.
The Presidents added two other scores to improve to 1-2 on the season.
Foran is 1-2.
Robinson, Kevin Bednarz and Coleman Adams accounted for two touchdowns each.