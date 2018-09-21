Boys soccer: Lawmen drop 1-0 decision to Guilford

The Jonathan Law boys soccer team lost to Guilford, 1-0, on Thursday night.

Guilford opened the scoring in the 27th minute of the first half when Erik Lepeak scored off a corner kick.

Guilford kept pressing for the second goal, but Law’s defense led by Troy Anderson, Kyle Goglia Lex Edwards and Andrew Frenzel held tight in the back.

Law created a couple of nice scoring opportunities in the second half, but Chris Wooten missed a near post shot with about eight minutes left and Guilford hung on for the 1-0 win.

Ian Slattery had five saves for Guilford.

Tim Hanna had eight saves and Jaden Wywoda had six for Law, which plays at Amistad Academy on Wednesday afternoon.