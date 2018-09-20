Girls soccer: Jonathan Law plays Thunderbirds to draw

Limited to just one shot over the final 40 minutes after getting seven in the first half, the Jonathan Law girls soccer team battled to a 0-0 tie with North Branford on Thursday night in Milford.

The Lady Lawmen finished with eight shots while giving up four, three in the second half, in bringing their record to 1-0-2.

It marked the third straight year that Law, of the Southern Connecticut Conference, had taken on the Thunderbirds who play in the Shoreline Conference.

North Branford’s record stands at 2-0-2.

Jillian Hall made four saves for Law while her counterpart, Allie Augur also turned aside four.

“We worked on a lot of different things for this game,” said Law coach J.D. Rhode. “Not too many of them came to fruition. Now we need to get ready to play a very good Mercy team on Monday (game time is set for 4:30 p.m. at Law).”