Lauralton Hall dropped a 3-1 (25-15, 23-25, 22-25, 20-25) volleyball decision to East Haven on Thursday.

Anna Farruggio had 17 assists and five aces for the Crusaders (3-2).

Theresa Piscitelli had seven kills and seven aces.

Sydney O’Neil had four kills.

Maddie Marrone made six digs.

East Haven (4-2) was led by Alannah Doheny (8 kills), Diana Kalman (8 kills) and Eliza Goldberg (4 kills, 7 blocks).