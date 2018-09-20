Milford Mirror

Girls soccer: Foran falls to Amity

By Mike Suppe on September 20, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead ·

The Foran High girls soccer team dropped a 3-1 decision to Amity High in Woodbridge on Thursday afternoon in a Southern Connecticut Conference matchup.

The Spartans opened up a 2-0 lead at the half, bolstered by goals from Kaylee Huber at the 33:43 mark and Ruth Cortright with 17:40.

The Lions pulled back a goal early in the second half, when Georgia Malesky lobbed in a high shot from the top of the box.

Amity responded with a goal from Audrey Marin, providing insurance for the Spartans — who improved to 4-1-0 overall.

Foran fell to 1-3-0.

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Bike lockers add to city’s bike-friendly image Next Post Girls volleyball: Crusaders lose to Yellowjackets
About author
Mike Suppe

Mike Suppe


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress