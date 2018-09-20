Girls soccer: Foran falls to Amity

The Foran High girls soccer team dropped a 3-1 decision to Amity High in Woodbridge on Thursday afternoon in a Southern Connecticut Conference matchup.

The Spartans opened up a 2-0 lead at the half, bolstered by goals from Kaylee Huber at the 33:43 mark and Ruth Cortright with 17:40.

The Lions pulled back a goal early in the second half, when Georgia Malesky lobbed in a high shot from the top of the box.

Amity responded with a goal from Audrey Marin, providing insurance for the Spartans — who improved to 4-1-0 overall.

Foran fell to 1-3-0.