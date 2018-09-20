Camera Club meets September 26

The Milford Camera Club welcomes photographers of all ages interested in the art of photography. Meetings are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 7:00 pm, from September until late May, at the Margaret Egan Center, 35 Mathew Street.

The next meeting will be September 26th. This meeting will be a competition night. Members enter both digital and print images, to be judged by members of other local photography clubs. The first assigned category is “Food”. Visit the website for more information about the club and competitions, at milfordcameraclub.com or call Josh Goldin, at 203-804-3058. Visitors and members under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.