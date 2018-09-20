Ribbon cutting at Founders’ Walk Friday

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Founders’ Walk, located next to the Milford Public Library, Friday, Sept. 21, at 4:30 p.m.

Friday’s ribbon cutting will celebrate the completion of Founders’ Walk, a beautification project along the head of the harbor where Milford’s original settlers landed in 1639.

The new walkway runs from the Hotchkiss Bridge up to the Memorial Bridge. The vision for Founders’ Walk was to replace the abandoned and unsightly roadway adjacent to the Fowler Building with a scenic, landscaped path connecting historic downtown with the cultural and recreational opportunities at Fowler Field.

The Founders’ Walk project was made possible through a State of Connecticut grant, as well as through donations from several local organizations including: the New Haven County Realtors Association, the Annual Milford Oyster Festival Committee, the Milford Garden Club, the Irish Heritage Society, the Milford Education Foundation, and the Devon Rotary.

After the ribbon-cutting, the Devon Rotary will host a special reception to formally kick off Oktoberfest from 5 to 6 p.m.