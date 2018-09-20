Woman arrested for threatening Schick building

A woman was arrested Sept. 19 for allegedly threatening to blow up the Schick building in Milford.

Milford police responded to Schick at 10 Leighton Rd. at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 on the report of an unwanted person. Their investigation led to the arrest of Julia Denby-Worthington, 27, of Hartford, who is accused of trespassing on the property after being told to leave, and then stating she was going to return and “blow the building up.”

She was charged with threatening, breach of peace, criminal trespassing and violation of probate and was held in police custody on $105,500 bond.

Denby-Worthington was also found to have three active warrants for her arrest. Two warrants accuse her of violating her court set probation.

Also, Denby-Worthington is accused of failing to appear in court on July 27, stemming from a larceny arrest in Wolcott on Jan. 5, 2015.