Binge and Repeat: Atypical adds more voices from the spectrum

When Netflix dropped the second season of Atypical, I dropped everything to find out what happened after last season’s cliffhanger of a finale. Spoilers ahead for those of you who haven’t watched the first season (which I reviewed earlier this year).

The audience is reunited with the Gardner family after Elsa’s affair throws a grenade in the family dynamic causing Doug to leave home for a while. The kids aren’t exactly all right, Casey starts acting out at her new school and Sam (who is on the autism spectrum) is having a hard time processing this change.

This season Doug is more hands-on with Sam and has him join a group where he can speak with other teens on the spectrum about transitioning to life after high school. In group, Sam is able to decide what he wants to do in college and it showcases more of his character’s growing independence.

The characters in Sam’s group are played by actors who are on the autism spectrum, an effort the showrunners made to incorporate more voices from the autism community after being criticized for not doing so in the previous season.

The first season of Atypical was so groundbreaking because it provided such an honest and realistic portrayal of an autistic person’s experiences. The second season has amplified that realism by incorporating more autistic voices while also giving Sam more agency. In the new season, Sam forges new relationships on his own; he challenges himself and tries to soothe his anxiety on his own, where in the past he would have relied on his family to help him. He takes massive strides in caring for himself and his loved ones.

Atypical has two seasons available on Netflix. Viewers might also enjoy Everything Sucks, a series about a group of kids in the AV club in the ’90s.