Jonathan Law defeated non-league girls volleyball rival Gilbert from Winsted, 3-0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-12) on Tuesday.

Coach Stacy Loch’s Lady Lawmen are 3-2 on the season.

Pam Ellison had five digs and five aces.

Maddie Lula had three kills and an ace.

Emily Morey had four aces.

Gilbert’s Azra Karic had three aces and a kill.