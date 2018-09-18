Obituary: Nancy Mattioli Follini, 65, of Milford

Nancy Mattioli Follini, 65, of Milford, wife of Joseph Follini, passed away on September 14, 2018 with her beloved family by her side after a courageous, decade long battle with cancer.

Nancy was born on June 25, 1953 in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Harry and Gloria Mattioli. Nancy graduated from Stamford High School and worked several years traveling to Stamford and New York City.

Nancy’s true passion in life was her family and children. In 2002, she opened “My Little Friends Daycare” where she was known as “Nana.” She was not only a loving and passionate caregiver to her own children, but her daycare family as well.

Nancy was known for her sassy, witty and funny personality. She was always present for any event, even while fighting her own battles. Nancy was a wonderful woman whom is very loved and will be greatly missed. Her love for life and her tremendous strength will be cherished forever by the family that she leaves behind.

In addition to her husband, she is also survived by her loving sons, Joshua and his wife Cassandra, Anthony and Sean and his wife Irene, all of Milford; her cherished grandchildren, DeAnna, Robby, Makayla, Sydney, Taylor and Madison; and two great-grandchildren, Peyton & Liam. She also leaves behind her sisters, Ann and her husband Louie, Gail and her husband Tony and Jane and her husband Vin; her brother, Harry and his wife Sandra; along with many very special nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, September 22, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a service at 1:30 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.