Boys & Girls Village will unveil new building in October

The Boys & Girls Village organization will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and Harvest Welcome event on Wednesday, October 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. on its Milford campus. The event will celebrate the official opening of a new Program Services building, which will become home to many community based services aimed at helping at-risk children and families create healthy developmental pathways.

At 3 p.m., members of the executive team and dignitaries will cut the ribbon on the new 15,000-square-foot building with representatives from the State of Connecticut and organizations who assisted with the planning, design, and construction of building.

Self-guided tours of the new facility will be offered, as well as the opportunity to see the expansion of the Charles F. Hayden School, serving grades K-12.

“The opening of this building will be symbol of our progress, as this agency continues to develop into a leader in specialized care and education for emotionally troubled children,” said Dr. Steven Kant, Chief Executive Officer of Boys & Girls Village. “We’re grateful to the State of Connecticut, Newtown Savings Bank, Bismark Construction and architect John Wicko for making this building a reality, and we encourage everyone to come celebrate this symbol of success.”

Boys & Girls Village will provide refreshments, courtesy of Meatball Heaven, one of three youth-run businesses in the organization’s Work to Learn program. There is no charge for this event, and everyone is welcome. Boys & Girls Village is located at 528 Wheelers Farms Road in Milford. For additional details, visit https://www.bgvillage.org/ or call Ashley Keller, 203-556-9695.