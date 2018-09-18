Girls cross country: Jonathan Law, Foran meet at Eisenhower

Jonathan Law’s Kaylee Brotherton was again the top local finisher Monday at a four-way meet featuring Law, Foran, Cheshire and Lyman Hall at Eisenhower Park.

The overall winner was Cheshire’s Amanda Addeso in 21 minutes, 18 seconds for the 3.1-mile course, followed by Brotherton in a personal best 21:43. This was on the heels of Friday’s overall first-place finish in Friday’s tri-meet.

A sophomore, Brotherton used her 800-meter speed to overtake Cheshire’s Emily Lengnere, who was third in 21:46, in the final 200 meters.

Cheshire, dominated the results, beating Law 19-40, Foran 15-43 and Lyman Hall 15-44.

Foran’s Jenna French (23:20) held off Law freshman Jenna Wasserman (23:23) and senior Laura Dennigan (23:25) to lead the Lions to a 28-30 win over Law.

French was ninth, followed by Wasserman and Dennigan.

Foran Haley Roane, Mia Williams, Emma Cote and Maggie Cummings took 12th, 14th, 15th and 17th overall to clinch the win over Law.

The Lady Lawmen earned a 27-30 win over Lyman Hall to improve to 2-3 on the season. Foran is 3-3.