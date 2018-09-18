Boys cross country: Loschiavo, McKenna-Hansen lead Lawmen

The Jonathan Law boys cross country team hosted a quad meet at Eisenhower Park with Foran, Cheshire, and Lyman Hall.

Brendan Mellitt of Cheshire was the overall winner with a time of 16:46. He was followed by by Law’s Mike Loschiavo in second at 17:31 and Tyler McKenna-Hansen in third with 17:38. Dan Wasserman placed eighth at 18:53.

Sophomore’s Luke Pleimann, James Marino and Charles Wang, followed by Finn O’Reilly, rounded out Law’s top seven.

Law defeated Foran 17-44, tied Lyman Hall 28-28 but lost in a tie-breaker, and lost to Cheshire 25-34.

Mike Melillo of Foran was their top runner at 19:57.