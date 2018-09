The Foran High girls volleyball team lost a 3-1 road decision to Shelton High on Monday.

Coach Julie Johnson’s Lions are now 2-3, after the 25-22, 25-13, 24-26, 25-16 defeat.

Jill Montano had 20 assists and four aces.

Tori Lanese had six aces.

Britney Lynch had eight kills and eight digs.

For Shelton (5-1), Jess Foss had 18 assists, 13 digs and five aces.

Reem Abdul-Hack had six blocks, five kills and an ace.

Kelsey Radzion had seven kills and two blocks.