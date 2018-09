Lauralton Hall defeated Wilbur Cross, 3-1, in an SCC volleyball match on Monday.

Maddie Marrone had five digs and three aces in the 20-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-18 victory.

Theresa Piscitelli had nine kills, six aces and five digs.

Sydney O’Neil had five kills and two digs.

Anna Farruggio had 18 assists.

Nayelie Cruz had nine kills and eight aces for Wilbur Cross.