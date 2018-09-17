Cross country: Foran High harriers run with SCC foes

The Foran High girls cross country team defeated Lyman Hall (26-30) and Jonathan Law (28-30) and lost to unbeaten Cheshire High (19-40) in an SCC meet on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park on Monday.

Leading coach Shannon Ramsey’s Lions was Jenna French with a time of 23:26. Individual results: 1. Amanda Addesso (C), 21:18, 2. Kaylee Brotherton (L), 21:43, 3. Emily Longmore (C), 21:46, 4. Olivia Ferraro (C), 22:15, 5. Meghan Georgescu (C), 22:32; 6. Elizabeth Addesso (C), 22:54; 7. Kailey Lipka (LH), 22:55; 8. Emily Ottens (LH), 23:16; 9. Jenna French (F), 23:26; 10. Jenna Wassermann (L), 23:32.

Coach Dick Jeynes’ boys team dropped decisions to unbeaten Cheshire (15-50), Law (17-44) and Lyman Hall (15-46). Individual results: 1. Brendan Mellitt (C), 16:46, 2. Mike Loschiavo (L), 17:31, 3. Tyler McKenna Hansen (L), 17:38, 4. Francis Simpatico (C), 17:50, 5. Jack Murphy (LH),18:27; 6. Aiden Weir (LH), 18:29; 7. Charlie Pettit (C), 18:46; 8. Dan Wassermann (L), 18:53; 9. Luke Horobin (LH), 19:00; Richmond Le (C), 19:00.