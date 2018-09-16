Milford Mirror

Winners named in Saturday’s snapper derby

By Milford Mirror on September 16, 2018

The snapper derby winners, with Mayor Ben Blake, are Jack Friedman, Morgan DeMarest, and Charlotte Yakavonis,

The winners in this past weekend’s Children’s Snapper Derby were Jack Friedman, in first place with a total weight of 28.25 for five fish caught; Morgan DeMarest, in second place with a 27.10 ounce total for five fish, and Charlotte Yakavonis in third place with a total weight of 25.80 for five fish.

The annual Children’s Snapper Derby was held Saturday, Sept.15, at Lisman Landing.

Sponsored by the City of Milford and the Milford Sport Fishing Association, the event was open to any child 13 years old and under.

First, second, and third place prizes were awarded based on a total of five fish.

Participants in this weekend’s snapper derby gather with the fishing poles and other prizes they won at the snapper derby raffle, which followed the fishing contest.

Shawn Gilbert, 6, holds up the fish he caught in Saturday’s snapper derby. It weighed in at 3.5 ounces.

