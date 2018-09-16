Winners named in Saturday’s snapper derby

The winners in this past weekend’s Children’s Snapper Derby were Jack Friedman, in first place with a total weight of 28.25 for five fish caught; Morgan DeMarest, in second place with a 27.10 ounce total for five fish, and Charlotte Yakavonis in third place with a total weight of 25.80 for five fish.

The annual Children’s Snapper Derby was held Saturday, Sept.15, at Lisman Landing.

Sponsored by the City of Milford and the Milford Sport Fishing Association, the event was open to any child 13 years old and under.

First, second, and third place prizes were awarded based on a total of five fish.