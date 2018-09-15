Milford Mirror

Cross country: Jonathan Law tops Platt Tech Panthers

The Jonathan Law boys cross country team defeated Platt Tech, 16-47, at Eisenhower Park.

The Lawmen took the first four spots, led by Michael Loschiavo’s winning time of 17:46.

Tyler McKenna-Hansen followed in 18:07, Dan Wasserman in 19:11 and Luke Pleimann at 20:08.

Platt’s Joan Zempoalf was its top runner in fifth place at 20:13.

Law’s James Marino, Nick Shugrue and Charles Wang took the next three places with times of 20:33, 20:43 and 20:50.

Platt’s Isaac Guski was ninth in 20:58 and Jagger Art 10th at 21:35.

