Cross country: Brotherton, Dennigan lead way for Lady Lawmen

By Milford Mirror on September 15, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Kaylee Brotherton placed first in Law’s tri-meet with Lauralton Hall and Platt Tech. — Chris Schulte photo

Jonathan Law runners Kaylee Brotherton and Laura Dennigan dominated the field at Friday’s girls cross country tri-meet with Lauralton Hall and Platt Tech, capturing first and second place overall at Eisenhower Park.

Lauralton used its depth to earn the team win, topping Law 25-30. Both Law and Lauralton topped Platt Tech, 15-50.

Brotherton covered the 3.1-mile course in a personal best 21:52, the sophomore’s first overall victory in a meet of her career. She parlayed a solid start, strong middle of the race and a superb final half-mile to run away to first.

Dennigan, 22:17, was solid throughout for her second-place finish.

The Crusaders’ Mia Paslorok (22:37), Mary Feeney (23:16), Margaret O’Connor, Abby Bailey and Cate Delucia (all in 23:31) took third-through-seventh to give the team the win.

Law’s third runner was Jenna Wasserman (24:12), who was running in her first varsity race.

