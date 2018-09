Lauralton Hall lost to Shelton High, 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-17), in an SCC girls volleyball match on Friday.

Lauralton was led by Theresa Piscitelli with five kills and four digs.

Anna Farraggio had nine assists and two aces.

Sydney O’Neil had four kills.

Lauralton is 2-1; Shelton is 4-1.

Jess Foss had 22 assists and 11 digs for Shelton.

Jessica Jayakar had 10 digs, eight aces and seven kills.

Grace Boles had 15 digs and five kills.