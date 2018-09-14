Football: Foran’s defense leads way versus Amity

Foran High’s defense forced six turnovers, including five interceptions, when the Lions defeated the Amity Spartans, 21-8, in a Southern Connecticut Conference Tier 2 game played at William Johnson Field in Woodbridge on Friday night.
It was the first win for new head coach Tom Drew, as the Lions improved their record to 1-1.
“It’s nice to win my first game here at Foran, but it’s never about me, it’s about our kids,” Drew said. “Our defense was fantastic tonight. It’s all apart of creating a positive culture here.”
Senior captain Max Tavitian scored twice for Foran, once on a 13-yard interception return and another on a 59-yard pass reception from Andrew Janik.
Teddy Mauro scored Foran’s third touchdown on a 1-yard run.