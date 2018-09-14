DiMatteo Family Foundation donates $36,000 to three charities

The 13th annual DiMatteo Family Charitable Foundation Golf Tournament will make a positive impact on others in need throughout the region.

Over 120 golfers supported this charity event and enjoyed a day of golf at Oronoque Country Club in Stratford.

The DiMatteo Family Charitable Foundation split the $36,000 proceeds equally between Boys & Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley of Shelton, Alliance for Prevention and Wellness of North Haven and Valley Angels for Families of Ansonia.

A committee of nearly 25 staff and volunteers affiliated with the DiMatteo Group in Shelton organized this successful tournament for the benefit of these three non-profits.

The Foundation was established by the DiMatteo Group over 13 years ago as a tribute to Anthony “Tony” DiMatteo, their late father and company founder, who was battling cancer at the time.

“Our Family Foundation in conjunction with our golf tournament is committed to supporting organizations that benefit our family, clients and staff,” said John DiMatteo, President of the DiMatteo Group.

“Since its inception, we have contributed over $376,000 for various well-known local and national charities that fund research, education and finding a cure for diseases.”

Founded over 58 years ago, this family-owned and operated business specializes in insurance, employee benefits, income tax and financial services. Giving back to the community is part of the company’s mission.

The following volunteers deserve special recognition for volunteering more than five years: Shelton residents Lena DiMatteo, Rosemarie Esposito, Loretta Lesko, Robert Lesko, Natalie Lesko, Nancy Opitz, Karen Minopoli and Maureen Yash; Bethany residents John DiMatteo, Kim DiMatteo and Michael DiMatteo; Maria Rodrigues of Milford, and Sue Doolan of Orange.

Many area companies and business associates of DiMatteo Group contributed to the tournament as sponsors.

Top gold sponsors included: Liberty Mutual Insurance, Fairway Payments and the DiMatteo Group.

Park City Ford of Bridgeport was the hole-in-one sponsor.

At the silver sponsor level, the following generous sponsors were: Commonwealth Care Fund, Inc., Anthem BCBS, Selective Insurance, RT Specialty, XS Brokers, The Hartford, Preferred Tool & Die, Valley Angels Inc., Acadia Insurance, CATIC and Beta Squared Lithography.

In addition, for over a decade, Steve Geremia from Safelite AutoGlass in Bridgeport has organized a Break the Windshield putting contest on the day of the tournament and donates the prize and the proceeds.

John DiMatteo said, “Due to the community’s overwhelming generosity, this annual event is the major source of funding for our Family Foundation. We are grateful to our friends, family and customers who have contributed to a total of 16 local charities.”

The golf tournament has previously supported the following nonprofits: Project Purple, National Kidney Foundation, the Umbrella Center for Domestic Violence Services, The Kennedy Center, St. Vincent’s Special Needs Services, St. Vincent’s SWIM Across the Sound, Juvenile Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, Spooner House, Homes for the Brave Female Soldiers/Forgotten Heroes, and MovingWithHOPE, Make-A-Wish Foundation of Connecticut and Valley Community Foundation.

DiMatteo Group continues to maintain its foundation of integrity, personalized service and treating others as an extension of the family.

“We have successfully transitioned the business from our parents and founders to the second generation with three siblings and two spouses, each of whom manages a key department,” said John DiMatteo. “In addition, our third generation has started working with us as well.”