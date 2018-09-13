Cross country: Foran Lions meet three SCC foes at Eisenhower

Foran High took on Guilford, Wilbur Cross and East Haven in a quad-meet on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park on Thursday.

The Foran boys and girls teams each defeated East Haven and lost to Guilford and Wilbur Cross.

Boys results: Travis Martin (WC), 16:50, 2. Musa Hussain (WC), 16:51, 3. Elijah Dillon (G), 17:42, 4. Ben Crair (G), 17:55, 5. Chris Nishamura (WC), 18:10.

Girls results: 1. Meredith Bloss (G), 19:53, 2. Clara Wiesler (G), 21:17, 3. Stephanie Meza (WC), 21:54, 4. Olivia Skapelzynski (G), 22:09, 5. Grace Adolphite (WC), 22:10.