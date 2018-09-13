Milford Mirror

Cross country: Foran Lions meet three SCC foes at Eisenhower

By Milford Mirror on September 13, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Foran High took on Guilford, Wilbur Cross and East Haven in a quad-meet on the 5K course at Eisenhower Park on Thursday.

The Foran boys and girls teams each defeated East Haven and lost to Guilford and Wilbur Cross.

Boys results: Travis Martin (WC), 16:50, 2. Musa Hussain (WC), 16:51, 3. Elijah Dillon (G), 17:42, 4. Ben Crair (G), 17:55, 5. Chris Nishamura (WC), 18:10.

Girls results: 1. Meredith Bloss (G), 19:53, 2. Clara Wiesler (G), 21:17, 3. Stephanie Meza (WC), 21:54, 4. Olivia Skapelzynski (G), 22:09, 5. Grace Adolphite (WC), 22:10.

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Girls soccer: Shelton, Law battle to draw
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress