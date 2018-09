The Jonathan Law and Shelton High girls soccer teams fought to a 2-2 deadlock on Thursday afternoon in a Southern Connecticut Conference matchup in Milford.

After Maggie Howard volleyed home a pass from Haley Oko to stake the Gaelettes to 1-0 edge at the half, Jocelyn Wirth netted a pair of goals for Law, while Erin Keary, with an assist by Howard, converted for Shelton.

Shelton keeper Arianna Malick made six saves, while Law’s Jillian Hall had 11.