Girls soccer: Lions defeat Governors with balanced attack

Ariana Montero scored two goals and added an assist as the potent Foran High girls soccer team defeated Wilbur Cross, 6-1, at Rice Field on Thursday.

Coach Casey’s Blake’s Lions scored five goals in the first half, as they improved to 1-1.

Emma Lucas, Mya Wheeler, Anna Byers and Courtney Musante scored the other Foran goals.

Lucas, Yasmine Lingane, Musante and Isabel Morales had assists.

Emily Wheaton got the win in net. Savannah Wells was in goal for WC.

Sofia Wilson scored unassisted for the Governors (1-1).