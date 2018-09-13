Milford Mirror

Girls soccer: Lions defeat Governors with balanced attack

By Milford Mirror on September 13, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Ariana Montero scored two goals and added an assist as the potent Foran High girls soccer team defeated Wilbur Cross, 6-1, at Rice Field on Thursday.

Coach Casey’s Blake’s Lions scored five goals in the first half, as they improved to 1-1.

Emma Lucas, Mya Wheeler, Anna Byers and Courtney Musante scored the other Foran goals.

Lucas, Yasmine Lingane, Musante and Isabel Morales had assists.

Emily Wheaton got the win in net. Savannah Wells was in goal for WC.

Sofia Wilson scored unassisted for the Governors (1-1).

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Selected Shorts highlights fifth annual Pudd’nhead Festival Next Post Girls soccer: Shelton, Law battle to draw
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress