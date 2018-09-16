Senior Center calendar: 9-17 to 9-23

Night Time Programs: Monday evenings. The Center will be open Monday evenings, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Members can enjoy cards, pool and games. See schedule below.

THE AHRENS PROGRAM

The Ahrens Program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. Please contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens Program Coordinator or Christine Lyas, Social Service Worker at 203 877-5131 for details on this program.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER WEBSITE

Visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com for complete information on all the Center’s programs and services. Classes at the Milford Senior Center are free; however, donations are accepted and welcomed.

MONDAY September 17, 2018

9:30 a.m. Arts and Crafts

9:30 a.m. Laughter Yoga Group

10:30 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics

11:00 a.m. Zumba Gold

1:00 p.m. Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble

1:00 p.m. Art Class

1:00 p.m. Raptors and Reptiles

4:00 p.m. Line Dance

6:30 p.m. Model Railroad Group

On Mondays, the Senior Center is open until 8:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, September 18, 2018

9:15 a.m. Beginner’s Line Dance Class

9:15 a.m. Intro to Chess

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

10:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

10:00 a.m. Gospel Choir

10:30 a.m. Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class

11:00 a.m. Literary Lunch Book Club – September 25, Angry Housewives Eating Bon Bons by Lorna Landvik 2004

1:00 p.m. Club C meeting followed by Bingo

1:00 p.m. How to Live to be 100

1:00 p.m. Tap Dance Class

1:00 p.m. Quilting Group

1:00 p.m. Healthcare Self Advocacy

4:15 p.m. Yoga Class

WEDNESDAY, September 19, 2018

9:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. AARP Class- To register call Ed Berry 203 549-9629

9:30 a.m. Tai Chi – Intermediate

9:30 a.m. Beading Class

10:00 a.m. Note Ables will resume in the Fall.

10:30 a.m. Country/Western Line Dance Class

10:30 Tai Chi- Beginner- Parquet Room

1:00 p.m. Stay Healthy and Safe

1:00 p.m. French Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Happy Hookers Knitting Group

THURSDAY, September 20, 2018

9:05 a.m. Yoga

10:00 a.m. Writers Unlimited

10:30 a.m. Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Qi Gong.

11:00 Italian Cultural Class

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Knitting group

1:00 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY, September 21, 2018

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. free haircuts- call front desk for an appointment 203 877-5131

9:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Move, Connect and Stabilize

9:30 a.m. Meditation (for one hour)- 1st Friday of the month.

10:00 a.m. Creative Writing Class-

10:45 a.m. Let Your Yoga Dance

1:00 p.m. Pickle Ball Easygoing play only/Beginners welcome- However on Friday, September 21st, Pickle Ball will begin a 3:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. Movie Matinee “Book Club”

SUNDAY September 23, 2018

12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m., cards, bingo, billiards, and special program events

Sandwiches ae available $1.25 each

The Milford Senior Center offers lunch daily, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Lunch ticket prices: complete dinner- $3.00 includes soup and dinner- Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or Peanut butter and Jelly sandwich daily for $1.00. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for only $1.00. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER MENU September 17 to September 21

Monday, Chicken Parmesan, pasta side, tossed salad; Tuesday, roast pork with gravy, cranberry stuffing, applesauce, carrots; Wednesday, sausage and peppers, pasta side, tossed salad; Thursday, meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans; Friday, baked fish with lemon sauce, Riee Pilaf, creamed spinach

TRAVEL

COACH TOURS (The big buses) Open to members and non- members.1 day, 2 days, 3 plus days ? Check the travel wall! More are coming, old favorites and new ones.

9/10 Mohegan Sun $27.00, Casino bonus and meal voucher.

9/17-19 [email protected] & Sound Lancaster…New hotel, new stops, new restaurants! Come by for a flyer!!!

10/4 Attan’s GoldCoast and More $116.00 Viewing mansions, museums, grand apartments, private clubs and more. St. Patrick’s Cathedral and High Tea at Kings Carriage House.

10/11 Hudson Valley Tour $110.00 Breathtaking view of the Hudson River, lunch on the waterfront and cruising on an authentic Mississippi Paddlewheeler, foliage.

October 29th Oktoberfest at Krucker’s Picnic Grove, New York $99.00 German food, music and dancing. $99.00

11/1-5th WASHINGTON DC…All the favorites and the New African American Museum & Center, too much to mention here, come by or call for detailed flyer and registration.100 pp if space is still available.

“SHORTER VERSION” Trips – Open to members only. These, sell out FAST! Trips are operated on our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive…. Trips are operated on our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive…. (We will waitlist nonmembers) Call for availability on all of these please

Lots of great trips coming for 2018, 2019 & 2020 …Italy, America’s National Parks, France Canals.

Costa Rica, Oberammergau with the Passion Play and more…join me at the Travel Showcase!

9/11 ON BROADWAY at Aqua Turf $65.00 lunch included An afternoon of Broadway show tune from both classic and current musicals.

9/22 ONCE at Ivoryton $70.00 lunch included

10/9 LOCKWOOD- MATHEWS MANSON $52.00 lunch included. The mansion includes an unparalled architecture and interiors.

10/16 COMEDY AND DANCING at Aqua Turf $65.00 lunch included

10/18 FOLIAGE RIDE on the Essex Steam Train and Riverboat Paddlewheeler $45.00 box lunch on the boat as we sail down the Ct. River.

On the Travel Wall…..Always ask! More trips January. Trips are NON refundable unless noted or can be re-sold. We do take a waitlist for all our trips! Call…203 877-5131 ext.

Come by and see what’s coming next too! Pick up the new Broadway Preview and the new SHORTER VERSION TRIP LIST (hot pink always) as these include ALL the trips, bit and small buses for everyone! It’s the list to look for!

On the Travel Wall. Always ask! More trips ahead. Trips are non- refundable unless noted or can be re-sold. We do take a wait list for all our trips. Call 2-3 877-5131 ext. 2104