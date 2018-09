Lauralton Hall defeated Branford High, 3-2 (14-25, 25-20, 15-25, 25-16, 15-11), on Wednesday.

The Crusaders (2-0) were led by Theresa Piscitell with five kills, seven aces and seven digs.

Sydney O’Neil had five kills, three aces and two digs.

Maddy Marrone had eight digs and two assists.

Diana Karosas had 12 kills and 15 aces for Branford (0-2).