Jonathan Law lost to East Haven, 3-0 (25-11, 25-22, 25-11) in an SCC girls volleyball match on Wednesday.

Leading coach Stacy Loch’s Lady Lawmen (1-1) were Katie Eighmy (7 kills, 2 blocks, 1 ace), Maddie Lula (6 kills) and Alexis Neider (4 kills, 3 blocks, 1 ace).

East Haven (1-2) saw Alannah Doheny post eight kills, Eliza Goldberg two kills and four blocks, and Megan Roberts two aces and eight digs.