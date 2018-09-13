This Weekend: Concerts, festivals and more

Object Lessons

The Object Lessons permanent exhibit opens Sept. 13 at the Housatonic Museum of Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport. For more information, visit www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum.

A Slice of Moment

A Slice of Moment exhibit runs Sept. 13 through Oct. 7 at the Isabella Garrucho Fine Art, 40 West Putnam Avenue, Greenwich. It features photos of artwork and sculptures by Won Lee. For more information, visit igifineart.com.

Music festival

The Ridgefield Jazz, Funk & Blues Weekend runs Sept. 13-16 at various locations in Ridgefield. For the full list of performers and venues, visit the website jazzfunk.org.

Citizen Cope

Citizen Cope will perform on Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $60. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! runs Sept. 14 through Oct. 14 at the Kweskin Theatre, 1349 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit curtaincallinc.com.

Autumn storytelling

Early Autumn Storytelling is on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Connecticut Audubon Society Center, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information, visit ctaudubon.org/218/08/early-autumn-storytelling.

Mystery Science Theater 3000

Mystery Science Theater 3000 will perform on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Palace Danbury, 165 Main Street, Danbury. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit thepalacedanbury.com.

Gangstagrass

Gangstagrass will perform on Sept. 14 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $22. For more information. visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Robin Williams Tribute

A Robin Williams Tribute will be held Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Jazz club

Best Darn Jazz Club in Danbury is on Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. at Colonial Corner, 181 White Street, Danbury. The concert is free. For more information, call 203-837-9700.

Stair Climb

The Step Up For The Brave Stair Climb Challenge is on Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. at the Webster Bank Arena, 600 Main Street, Bridgeport. This event will raise funds for Connecticut’s homeless veterans and is presented by Homes for the Brave. Registration fee is $35. For more information, visit homesforthebrave.org/stepupforthebrave.

Raspberry festival

The annual Raspberry Festival runs Sept. 15-16 from noon to 5 p.m. at the White Silo Farm and Winery, 32 Route 37, Sherman.

Westonstock

Westonstock is on Sept. 15 from 2-8 p.m. at Coley Farm Homestead, 104 Weston Road, Weston. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, visit westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Wine and beer

The Kennedy Center Food, Wine & BrewFest is on Sept. 15 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Fairfield Museum, 370 Beach Road, Fairfield. Tickets are $75. For more information, visit KC-Autism.org.

Dior and I

Dior and I screening is on Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Suggested donation is $5. Register online at wiltonlibrary.org.

Zu Zazz

The Zu Zazz String Orkestra will perform on Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street, Wilton. For more information visit, gandbculturalcenter.org.

Casting Crowns

Casting Crowns is on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. at the Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $27-75. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Sam Morril

Comedian Sam Morril will perform on Sept. 15 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $29. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Robert Cray Band

The Robert Cray Band will perform on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $60. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Dance party

The FTC ’80s Dance Party is on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. The event is a fund-raiser for the Fairfield Theatre Company. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

SpectRUN

The annual Kennedy Center Autism SpectRUN is on Sept. 16 at Jennings Beach, 800 South Benson Road, Fairfield. Participants of all ages are encouraged to wear colorful attire and decorate their strollers or wagons. Tickets are $30 adults and for $15 children. For more information, visit KC-Autism.org.

Trumbull Arts Festival

The Trumbull Arts Festival is on Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Historic Town Hall Green, 5866 Main Street, Trumbull. The festival features more than 30 juried crafters, 20 fine artists, authors, community booths, food trucks and vendors, and a Children’s Creative Center. For more information, call Emily Areson at 203-452-5065.

September Fest

September Fest is on Sept.16 from noon to 9 p.m. at Ives Concert Park, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. The event will feature live music, craft vendors, food trucks, a beer garden, kids’ bouncy houses, face painting and more. For more information, visit ivesconcertpark.com.

Berkshire jazz

The Berkshire Jazz Orchestra will perform on Sept. 16 at 3 p.m. at the Richter Association for the Arts, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. For more information, visit richterarts.org.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo will perform on Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $86. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

William Fitzsimmons

William Fitzsimmons will perform on Sept. 16 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.