Boys soccer: Will Contaxis’ late goal lifts Lawmen

The Jonathan Law boys soccer team improved to 1-0-1 when coach Mike Gruber’s Lawmen defeated Career Hillhouse, 2-1, on Tuesday.

Law got on the board in the first half when Lex Edwards played a ball through to Sean Theisen and he beat HIllhouse keeper Ethan Silver with a left footed shot.

Law and Hillhouse both had other opportunities in the first half and Dan Majkut came up big for Law, making a diving save on a shot from Oury Diane.

Law then put pressure on Silver, but couldn’t tally the second goal.

In the second half, Hillhouse was awarded a free kick and from 40 yards out they hit the crossbar. Sam Koroma knocked the ball in with 21 minutes remaining to tie the game 1-1.

With 27 seconds left Cole Zamora was fouled outside the box and Troy Anderson put in a free kick toward the box, where Will Contaxis buried a shot past Silver with eight seconds left.

Law ended up with 14 shots and Hillhouse with 12.

Majkut made six saves while Silver made five.

Law next plays Friday at 3:45 away against Amity.