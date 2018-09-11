Milford Mirror

Boys soccer: Foran Lions topple West Haven Blue Devils

By Milford Mirror on September 11, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Foran High boys soccer team defeated West Haven, 3-1, on Tuesday.

Coach Rick DiStefano’s Lions (1-0-1) led 1-0 at the half.

Caleb Tondora, with assists going to Thomas Kummer and Brendan May, scored in the fourth minute.

Ben Cogan, from Kummer, made it 2-0 at the 46-minute mark.

West Haven’s Matthew French cut into the margin on a penalty kick in the 69th minute.

Austin Vance completed the scoring unassisted in the 73rd minute.

Foran’s Luca Marinelli had five saves.

Joey Buestan made seven stops for West Haven (1-1-0).

