Lauralton Hall defeated Foran High, 3-1, in an SCC game on Tuesday.

Molly Rotondo scored two goals and Sara Baroli had one, as the Crusaders improved to 1-1.

Sara Portoff scored a goal for coach Casey Blake’s Lions (0-1).

Julia Rush had one save for Lauralton, as the home team won the shot battle 7-2.

Abigail Lucas had four saves for Foran.