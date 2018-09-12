Girls swim: Lady Lawmen’s depth on display in opener

Jonathan Law’s girls swimming and diving team was competitive in each event of its season-opening meet, an 88-82 setback to Shelton at the Shelton Community Center Pool on Friday.

Although Shelton took first place in 10 of 12 events, Law recorded second-place finishes in all 10, and also took home several top five finishes to keep things close.

“I’m thrilled with the outcome of the first meet,” Law coach Molly Anderson said. “I think the intensity was awesome. We have amazing leadership on our team this year with four great captains. They pumped everybody up.”

Team captains are Mary Lonergan, Bella Carroll, Julie Myers and Cali Jolley.

Law’s Emma Savoie won the 200 yard individual medley race in a time of 2:27.17.

The other Law triumph was in the meet’s final race, the 400 free relay, as the contingent of Savoie, Athena Homorodean, Brooke Nabors and Lillian Baldieri clocked in with a time of 4:03.59.

The 200 medley relay of Homorodean, Tess Rosato, Savoie and Lillian Baldieri was second in 2:05.69.

Hannah Rascoll, Olivia Franzman and Lonergan gave Law a two-three-four finish in the 200 free with times of 2:20.83, 2:31.25 and 2:33.42.

Nabors was third in the individual medley, clocking in at 2:36.80.

Baldieri claimed second in the 50 free with a time of 27.29.

Nabors and Carroll were second and third in the 100 butterfly with times of 1:10.16 and 1:21.23.

In the 100 freestyle race, Baldieri and Homorodean gave Law another two-three finish with times of 59.61 and 59.75.

Savoie was second in the 500, making her final touch in 5:46.58. She was followed by teammates Rascoll (6:19.61) and Alexa Darak (6:38.85).

Law placed second and third in the 200 free relay. The team comprising Nabors, Carroll, Franzman and Rascoll was runner-up in 1:57.52; and Meyers, Natalie Gordon, Rosato and Darak came in third in 2:02.86.

In the 100 backstroke event, Homorodean and Franzman were two-three in 1:11.04 and 1:17.36.

Rosato claimed second in the 100 breaststroke race with a time of 1:22.50.

In the 400 free relay, in addition to the overall win, Law had a third-place team as Meyers, Lonergan, Franzman and Rascoll finished in 4:40.40.

“I feel like we came out really strong for our first meet,” said Lonergan, a captain.

Shelton’s pool does not have diving boards.

“I can’t wait to see what our divers will do for us this season,” Anderson said.