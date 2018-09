Girls swimming and diving: Foran Lions top Branford

The Foran High girls swimming and diving team defeated Branford, 97-86, in its season opener on Tuesday.

Jordan Macdonald won both the 200 individual medley (2:21.97) and the 100 butterfly (1:00.14) for coach Kristin Skuches’ Lions.

200 Medley Relay: Branford (Melissa Juliano, Adrienne Dillon, Rory Jacobson, Erika Barone) 2:07.06; 200 Free: Gabrielle Gillis, B, 2:12.83; 200 IM: Jordan Macdonald, Foran, 2:21.97; 50 Free: Juliano, B, 27.11; Diving: Claire Koppy, F, 185.70; 100 Fly: Macdonald, F, 1:00.14; 100 Free: Gillis, B, 59.68; 500 Free: Emma Bell, F, 6:04.48; 200 Free Relay: Foran (Emma Fiorillo, Ana O’Connor, Bell, Macdonald) 1:54.04; 100 Back: Barone, B, 1:05.64; 100 Breaststroke: Kaya Vital, F, 1:18.18; 400 Free Relay: Branford (Cordelia Keberle, Juliano, Dillon, Gillis) 4:06.07.