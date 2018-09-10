Obituary: Marybeth Recupido (Tamas)

Marybeth Recupido passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.

She was born on Oct. 9, 1951 to Mary and Joseph Tamas.

She was a graduate of Central High School class of 1969, and grew up in Bridgeport, CT. She had resided in Bridgeport, Milford and Stratford, CT as well as Scottsdale, AZ.

An avid music fan, she attended the Woodstock Music Festival in 1969, as well as spending time in a commune in New Haven. She was a true ‘hippie’ and a free spirit in her day. One of her son’s fondest memories of her was attending an Elton John concert with her as a gift for his 10th birthday.

She worked for many years as a medical transcriptionist in the Bridgeport and New Haven areas and was well respected by many prominent doctors.

She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to everyone.

Marybeth is survived by her son, Mario J. Recupido of Shelton, his father and her lifelong friend, Mario L. Recupido of St. Petersburg, Fla, granddaughter, Mia Louise Recupido of Stratford, who meant more to her than anything in the world, and sister, Marlene Aiello of Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews, including goddaughter Giulianna DePalmer. She is predeceased by her sister, Barbara DePalmer and brother, Richard Badick.

She will be truly missed by all, especially by her cherished German Shepherd, Bronn.

A celebration of life is being planned for a later date to be announced.