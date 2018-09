The Lauralton Hall volleyball team defeated Mercy 3-0 (25-19, 31-29, 25-16) in an SCC match on Friday.

For the Crusaders, Theresa Piscitelli had seven kills and five aces.

Sydney O’Neil had five kills and four aces.

Anna Faruggio had 10 assists and four aces.

For the Tigers, Jordyn Masse had 23 assists and Maeve Garrity had five kills.