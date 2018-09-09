Milford Mirror

Boys cross country: Lawmen 14th at Windham Invitational

By Milford Mirror on September 9, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Jonathan Law boys cross country team opened its season at the Windham Invitational in Willimantic this past Saturday.

They finished 14th out of 31 schools in the Varsity 1 race.

They were led by five underclassmen and two seniors in the top seven.

Junior Mike Loschiavo received an award t-shirt with his time of 17:47 for the three-mile course. ]He was followed by senior captain Tyler McKenna-Hansen in 18:27, senior captain Dan Wasserman at 19:55, sophomore Luke Pleimann at 20:17, sophomore Charles Wang at 20:47, junior Nick Shugrue with 21:10 and sophomore James Marino at 21:23.

The next meet will be Friday at Eisenhower Park with all the Milford schools.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Test Drive: Toyota C-HR trims space to compete with smaller SUVs
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress