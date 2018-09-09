Boys cross country: Lawmen 14th at Windham Invitational

The Jonathan Law boys cross country team opened its season at the Windham Invitational in Willimantic this past Saturday.

They finished 14th out of 31 schools in the Varsity 1 race.

They were led by five underclassmen and two seniors in the top seven.

Junior Mike Loschiavo received an award t-shirt with his time of 17:47 for the three-mile course. ]He was followed by senior captain Tyler McKenna-Hansen in 18:27, senior captain Dan Wasserman at 19:55, sophomore Luke Pleimann at 20:17, sophomore Charles Wang at 20:47, junior Nick Shugrue with 21:10 and sophomore James Marino at 21:23.

The next meet will be Friday at Eisenhower Park with all the Milford schools.