Milford Mirror

Girls volleyball: Lions lose to Stamford Black Knights

By Milford Mirror on September 9, 2018

The Foran High girls volleyball team dropped a 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-19) decision to Stamford in the second match of the Stamford Tournament on Saturday.

The Lions’ Sam O’Neill and Britney Lynch made the All-Tournament team.

