Girls volleyball: Lions lose to Stamford Black Knights

The Foran High girls volleyball team dropped a 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-19) decision to Stamford in the second match of the Stamford Tournament on Saturday.
The Lions’ Sam O’Neill and Britney Lynch made the All-Tournament team.
