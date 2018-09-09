Milford Mirror

Snapper derby for children is September 15

By Milford Mirror on September 9, 2018 in Events ·

(2018) The annual Children’s Snapper Derby will be held on Saturday, Sept.15, at Lisman Landing.

Fishing begins at 6 a.m. and weigh-ins will be done 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Sponsored by the City of Milford and the Milford Sport Fishing Association, the event is open to any child 13 years old and under, and it is free.

First, second, and third place prizes will be awarded to three children based on a total of their five heaviest fish, 10 fish maximum.  Refreshments will be served around noon, and a free raffle will be held during the event.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Boys soccer: Law ties Bassick on Edwards' goal
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress