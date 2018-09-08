Boys soccer: Law ties Bassick on Edwards’ goal

Lex Edwards scored with 45 seconds remaining and the Jonathan Law boys soccer team played Bassick High from Bridgeport to a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Bassick got on the scoreboard first by a beautiful cross from Tyrese Dennis that found Chris Mendez on the far post where he headed it in past Daniel Majkut.

Law put pressure throughout the first half and was denied a goal scoring opportunity after Bassick was called for a handball in the box. Bassick keeper Gustavo Poblano saved a shot from Matt Evanko to keep the score 1-0 going into halftime.

Law continued to pressure throughout the second half and Poblano came up with a couple big saves, especially knocking the ball over the crossbar off Lex Edwards on target header.

Law was awarded another free kick with 45 seconds left, and Edwards’ strike from 30 yards out found the back of the net.

Majkut recorded six saves while Poblano had 10.

Law plays home Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Career-Hillhouse.