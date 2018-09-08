Milford Mirror

Girls cross country: Katelyn Konareski leads Lady Lawmen

Sophomore Katelyn Konareski finished in 40th place to lead the Jonathan Law girls cross country team to a 15th-place finish Saturday at the season-opening Windham High School Invitational held in Willimantic.

Konareski ran the 3-mile course in 22 minutes and 44 seconds.

Law finished with 363 points. Hall won the meet with 31.

The Eagles’ next three finishers — Samantha Franzman, Jordyn Konilan and Phoebe Fiore — came in within seven places of each other with Franzman 77th (24:48), Konilan 82nd (24:55) and Fiore 83rd (24:57).

Law’s fifth runner was Sarah Paulus, who took 105th in 25:38.

In the freshmen race, Jenna Wasserman led the way running 16:58 for the 2.1-mile course to take 37th The freshman finished fifth in that race.

