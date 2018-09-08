Obituary: Josephine “Jo” Rose Jockel, 88, of Milford

Josephine “Jo” Rose Jockel, 88, of Milford, beloved wife of the late Robert L Jockel, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2018. Born on February 21, 1930, in Garfield, New Jersey, she was the daughter of Carmello and Carmella Castora Gianquinto.

Jo was a resident of Orange before moving to Milford where she and her husband owned and operated The Gift Galley in Woodmont during the 1970s. Jo was a dedicated employee at TJ Maxx prior to her job as Consignment Store Manager at the Milford Senior Center, a position she held for fourteen years.

She enjoyed reading, knitting, solving jigsaw puzzles, watching classic movies, rooting for her beloved Mets and taking in virtually every grandchild’s musical events as well as taking in the peace and serenity of the ocean.

Jo is survived by her children, Robert C. (Catherine Wilowski) Jockel of Avon, Linda (Ronald) Hesslein of Denton, Texas and Heidi (Fred) LaChioma of Monroe; her grandchildren, Dylan S Jockel, Michael Hesslein, Amy (Curtis) Grant, Jason Hesslein and Tyler LaChioma; her brother, Joseph (Margaret) Gianquinto of Old Greenwich; her nieces and nephews, Christine (Keith) Lindsey, Mary (Peter) Hurwitz, Danielle (David) Gorski and Margaret J Gianquinto; her thirteen great nieces and nephews, many cousins and extended family members.

A romantic at heart who loved people and loved being with her family, Jo always saw and appreciated beauty, was strong and independent, had style and approached life with a childlike wonder; an old soul… She touched the lives of so many… a life well lived. Rest in peace, dear Jo.

Family and friends may call on Friday, September 14, 2018, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. followed by prayers, remembrances and songs at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hearing Loss Association of America, 7910 Woodmont Avenue, Suite 1200, Bethesda, MD 20814. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.